UPDATE | Police suspend search for jewelry store heist suspects

YOUNGSTOWN — Police today called off their search about 2:40 p.m. for two men suspected of robbing Jared Galleria of Jewelry, 7415 Market St., Boardman today, leading township police on a chase to the West Side, causing an accident then running away.

Police from several different departments searched several West Side streets for about two and a half hours for the men, who fled after colliding with a car at Mahoning and Dunlap avenues on the West Side, before running away.

The person in the other car was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. No one was injured in the robbery at the jewelry store.

Residents have looked on from their porches whenever several police cars stop and the officers get out to search on foot

Earlier today, police from Boardman and Austintown chased the suspects' car to Mahoning and North Dunlap avenues where it collided with another car. Both men fled on foot.

Police are looking for a black man wearing a hooded sweatshirt with fringe around the hood and a white male who was driving. There is no further description on the driver.

The suspects are accused of entering the store and leaving with two diamonds, according to Boardman police.

There have been several crimes scenes at play throughout the day. Earlier, police from several departments were at Bears Den and Meridian roads area concentrating their search. Two Boardman police cruisers were also parked outside the Jared store, which was temporarily closed for police to investigate the scene and dust for finger prints.

A message was left on Jared’s corporate voicemail awaiting comment.