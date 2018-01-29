More human remains found where skull discovered in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN — Police today returned to where a suspected human skull was found and discovered more skeletal remains and clothing, according to a news release.

Someone walking through the woods on Saranac Avenue near Kensington Avenue on the North Side discovered what they believed was part of a human skull on Friday.

The person’s sex, race or cause of death have not been determined.

Police are perusing missing persons cases to possibly establish a connection to the scene where the remains were found.



The human remains are now in the Mahoning County coroner’s possession.