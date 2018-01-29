Man arrested after hitting woman, threatening officer

LIBERTY — A Youngstown man was charged with aggravated menacing and assault Friday after fighting with people at Walmart, according to a police report.

A police officer was dispatched to Walmart after a call stated a man, later identified as John Biviano, 25, was fighting with and harassing people, the report said.

A woman told the officer that Biviano ran at her yelling racial slurs in Walmart's parking lot and spat her, then tried to punch her, the report said.

The woman struck him in self-defense, and multiple people came to help her, an officer observed from the Walmart security footage. Biviano fled the scene, the report said.

The officer found and arrested Biviano, who matched the witnesses' description, at a shop near Liberty Plaza, the report said.

While being transported to the Trumbull County jail, Biviano said if he ever saw the officer who arrested him again, it was a "done deal," which the transporting officer took as a threat, the report said.

Bond was set at $7,500 for Biviano in the Girard Municipal Court Monday.