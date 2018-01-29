LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS

AWARDED

Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities recognized 30 Ohio Walmart stores with the Committed to Opportunity Award for their leadership in integrating individuals with disabilities into Ohio’s workforce.

The Walmart at 1300 Doral Drive in Boardman was one of the stores recognized.

OOD’s partnership with Walmart allows vocational rehabilitation counselors and job developers to discuss what skills and positions are available and help match job-ready candidates to Walmart human- resources staff.

APPOINTED

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber’s Board of Directors has named four new members, as well as officers, for 2018, and also reappointed several members to new terms.

New members are: Ronald Bierman, president, Trumbull Regional Medical Center, Steward Health Care; Tricia Ferry, EVP Operations, VEC Inc.; Claudia Kovach, vice president, City Machine Technologies Inc; and Michael Schrock, regional president, Mahoning Valley Region, Chemical Bank.