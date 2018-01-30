Kindergarten transition fair is Saturday at Eastwood Mall

NILES — More than 30 community agencies and businesses and 17 school districts have joined to help children prepare for the start of kindergarten at the 4th annual Trumbull County Kindergarten Transition Fair in Center Court of the Eastwood Mall.

The free event will be at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and is open to all Trumbull County children entering kindergarten in the fall and their families.

Families will visit 11 learning stations to show them how to teach their children the skills needed for school success.

School officials will meet prospective students, share information about kindergarten registration, and begin relationship building with the families.

Research shows the stronger the relationship between school, community and family, the better the child will perform in school, said Desiree Farragher, early childhood mental health consultant.