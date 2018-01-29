Investigative reporter, 'Me Too' advocate to lecture in March at Stambaugh

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University’s Centofanti Symposium will feature Ronan Farrow and Tarana Burke at 7 p.m. March 28 at Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave.

Burke coined the phrase “Me Too,” in 2006, to raise awareness about sexual abuse and assault.

Farrow, The New Yorker investigative reporter, helped uncover the Harvey Weinstein sexual-abuse allegations.