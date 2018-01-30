Hearing set in March for Newton Falls man's dogs

NEWTON FALLS — The owner of three German Shepherds accused of biting a Champion woman a week ago has asked Judge Philip Vigorito of Newton Falls Municipal Court for a hearing on the dogs’ potential “vicious” designation.

Gwen Logan, executive dog warden, has designated the dogs vicious, which would trigger additional requirements for their owner, David Hanson, 59, of Warren Road.

Among them are obtaining liability insurance, keeping them in a locked cage with a top when they are on Hanson’s property and muzzling them when they are off of his property.

The dogs are accused of biting an employee of Venture Plastics, 4000 Ravenna Road, on Jan. 22 causing “extensive” injuries. A hearing on the vicious designation as well as a charge of failure to restrain dogs is 10 a.m. March 15.