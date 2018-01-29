BUSINESS DIGEST

Gaming revenue

AUSTINTOWN

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course reported $9.26 million in video lottery terminal revenue in December 2017 with an average of 1,035 VLTs, up from $8 million reported with an average of 982 VLTs in December 2016. The state’s seven racinos reported total VLT revenue of $79.4 million with an average of 11,234 in December 2017. In December 2016, the racinos reported $73.59 million in VLT revenue with an average of 10,988 VLTs.

Lattes & Legislators

NILES

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a Lattes & Legislators event with Sen. Matt Dolan, who is serving his first term in the Ohio Senate, representing portions of Cuyahoga County, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Feb. 12 at the Cafaro Co. headquarters, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road.

For information and to register, visit http://www.regionalchamber.com/events/.

Industrial hygiene

WARREN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber’s Mahoning Valley Safety Council will have a meeting on industrial hygiene from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Avalon Inn, 9519 E. Market St.

Bureau of Workers’ Compensation industrial hygiene consultant Tom Kelly will discuss the environmental factors and stresses arising in or from the workplace that may cause sickness, impaired health/well being and significant discomfort among workers.

The cost is $25 for chamber members; $35 for nonmembers.

Register online at www.regionalchamber.com/events.

Job and career fair

AKRON

A “Mega March Job & Career Fair” will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 2-3 at the former Macy’s store at Chapel Hill Mall, 2000 Brittain Road. Registration for booths is required by Wednesday. For information go to www.jobfairs.froggerjobs.com.

Sheetz for The Kidz

ALTOONA, PA.

Sheetz For The Kidz announced the charity raised more than $618,000 during its annual December campaign through customer donations. This is a record for the Sheetz employee-driven charity and exceeds last year’s campaign fundraising total by more than $34,000. Each year, 100 percent of customer donations are used to directly support Sheetz For The Kidz programs.

Sheetz For The Kidz worked with the Salvation Army to receive wish lists from local families in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina. Sheetz employees then volunteered their time to shop, wrap and host holiday parties for about 9,300 children and their families.

Staff/wire reports