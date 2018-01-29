Fire kills Pa. man, woman; cause being sought

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an overnight fire claimed the lives of a man and woman in western Pennsylvania.

Firefighters in Butler were called to the home shortly before 2 a.m. today and reported the building engulfed in flames.

The fire marshal told KDKA-TV the body of a man was found in a hall and a woman’s body was found in a bed.

Butler Fire Chief Kevin McAfee said the amount of material being kept in the home hampered fire crews’ efforts to battle the blaze.

He told the station, “The basement was filled from floor to ceiling.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.