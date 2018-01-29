Familiar face appointed to Girard's 3rd Ward council seat

Mon. January 29, 2018 at 1:53p.m.

GIRARD — A familiar face is filling the vacancy for the city’s 3rd Ward council position.

Council members selected Fran Wilson, council’s former sergeant-at-arms and member of the Girard Board of Appeals, to be the councilwoman. She will be appointed Feb. 12 to serve for the rest of this year and 2019.

Keith Schubert, the former ward councilman, resigned last fall after he moved to the 1st Ward. Council appointed Wilson to fill in for November and December 2017, the rest of Schubert’s term.

Wilson was interviewed along with residents Jeff Kay and Joe Patrone for the position.

Clerk of Council Kathleen O’ Leary said the transition should be easy for Wilson, as she has been involved in the community and council meetings for a long time.

