UPDATE | Al Adi Othman deported to Jordan, leaves Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN

The family of downtown Youngstown businessman Amir “Al” Adi Othman says he is en route to his native country of Jordan.

Known locally as Al Adi, he has been in custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement since Jan. 16. He was most recently detained at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Hubbard Road.

The family heard from him from the airport in Chicago.

ICE does not comment on deportations and today would not comment on this case.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, released the following statement in response to the deportation of the Youngstown business owner:

"It is a sad day for Amer, his family and our entire community. In a highly irregular rebuke of Congressional authority by ICE, Amer Othman was ripped from his four daughters, his wife, and the country that he has called home for over thirty years. Amer was a pillar of the community and brought commerce to a downtown that craved investment. He hired members of our community. He paid taxes. He did everything right. There are violent criminals walking the streets, yet our government wasted our precious resources incarcerating him.

"I hope President Trump comes to realize that when his words become public policy in places like Youngstown, families like Amer’s are ripped apart. I am deeply saddened and extremely disappointed with this outcome. I’m sad that America, and the American Presidency has become a place where politics outweighs doing what is right.

"I will continue to do whatever I can to support Amer’s family in Youngstown during this difficult time. As long as I am Congressman, I will continue to fight for common sense and justice in this country," said Ryan.