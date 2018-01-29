4-year-old killed, 6-year-old injured in Ohio interstate crash
COLUMBUS (AP) — A 4-year-old boy was killed and a 6-year-old was critically injured when their vehicle was rear-ended while stopped in heavy traffic on an Ohio interstate.
Police say the boys were in the back seat of a van and were not wearing seat belts when the crash happened Sunday afternoon on Interstate 270 in Jackson Township in Franklin County. Investigators say they were ejected through the rear window when the vehicle was struck from behind.
Matthew Cremeans was pronounced dead at a hospital in Columbus. His brother, Danny Cremeans, remains in critical condition. Both boys are from New Lexington in eastern Ohio. Police continue to investigate.
