2 men killed, 1 escapes fire in Pennsylvania home
CARBONDALE, Pa. (AP) — Officials say two men were killed in a fire in an eastern Pennsylvania home over the weekend.
Fire crews in Carbondale were called to the home early Sunday and found one victim in a second-floor bedroom.
The Lackawanna County deputy coroner pronounced 56-year-old Scott Deemer dead at the scene.
Fifty-seven-year-old David Williams was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said he died of complications from third-degree burns about 11 a.m. Sunday.
Another man escaped through a window. Two dogs also died in the fire but another survived.
State and local police are investigating the cause of the fire, but Trooper Jason Mills said he didn’t suspect foul play.
