Rock band featuring Boardman resident wins Grammy

Staff report

NEW YORK

The War on Drugs, the rock band that includes Boardman’s Anthony LaMarca, has won the Grammy award for Best Rock Album for its 2017 album “A Deeper Understanding.”

The award was unveiled today.

LaMarca, a 2005 graduate of Boardman High School, joined the band in 2013, and plays guitar and other instruments.

The War on Drugs is led by Adam Granduciel of Philadelphia.

The band beat four other nominess for the award: “Emperor of Sand,” Mastodon; “Hardwired ...To Self-Destruct,” Metallica; “The Stories We Tell Ourselves,” Nothing More; and “Villains,” Queens of the Stone Age.