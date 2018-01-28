Northeast farm bureau offering beginning farmer program
ORWELL
The Northeast Counties Farm Bureau, serving Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake and Trumbull County Farm Bureaus is offering a Beginning Farmers Program at 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at the Farm Bureau office, 8220 state Route 45.
Presenters for this seminar are Tim Bonar, Farm Credit Mid America; Dan O’Reilly, real estate agent; Steve Kacerski, CPA; and Craig Sirna, Sirna’s Farm & Market. They will give tips on getting started because that’s considered the most difficult part.
Immediately afterward, there will be a social time at Woody’s Grub & Pub, 16 N. Maple St. The farm bureau will provide appetizers and soft drinks.
This event is free for farm bureau members and $15 for nonmembers. RSVP by Feb. 5 by calling 440-426-2195 or email nefarmbu@fairpoint.net.
