UPDATE: Multiple fire departments called to a residence in Lordstown

Shortly after 8 a.m., multiple fire departments were called to a house in the 2600 block of Pritchard-Ohltown Road near North Bailey Road in Lordstown, according to our broadcast partner 21 WFMJ-TV because of a car explosion. The fire then spread to a garage and home according to reports from the scene.

Investigators told 21 News that acetylene tanks were the source of the explosion. Paramedics took two people with minor injuries from the residence to the hospital. Check back for more details as they become available.