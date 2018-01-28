Actor Scott Baio denies inappropriate sex contact
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES
Actor Scott Baio is denying a claim made by his former “Charles in Charge” co-star Nicole Eggert that something inappropriate happened between the two when she was a minor.
Eggert tweeted Saturday to ask Baio about what happened in his garage when she was a minor.
Baio responded in a 16-minute Facebook Live video saying that he is being falsely accused of inappropriately touching and having intercourse with her when she was a minor. Baio said he and Eggert had a consensual relationship after she was over the age of 18.
Reps for Baio and Eggert did not immediately respond to request for comment.
“Charles in Charge,” which aired from 1984 through 1990, was a sitcom about a college student who worked as a family’s live-in housekeeper.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 10, 2017 12:10 p.m.
Fallout continues for Louis C.K. as film, special scrapped
- November 29, 2017 5:51 p.m.
UPDATE | Matt Lauer is fired at NBC, accused of crude misconduct
- November 30, 2017 midnight
NBC’s Lauer, radio host Keillor fired for inappropriate behavior
- December 8, 2017 2:35 p.m.
Second actress steps forward to accuse Dustin Hoffman
- August 19, 2016 midnight
POLICE CALLS
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.