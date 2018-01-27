Wynn Resorts: Allegations against founder are not true
Associated Press
NEW YORK
Wynn Resorts is denying multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault by founder Steve Wynn detailed in a Wall Street Journal report that sent shares of the casino company tumbling more than 10 percent Friday.
The paper reported that a number of women say they were harassed or assaulted by the casino mogul and finance chair of the Republican National Committee.
One case led to a $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist, the paper reported. The detailed report relies on interviews with dozens of people who corroborate a decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct with female employees.
The company says it is committed to operating with the “highest ethical standards and maintaining a safe and respectful culture.” In a statement sent to The Associated Press, it called the allegations part of a smear campaign related to divorce proceedings from Wynn’s ex-wife.
Wynn also denied the allegations personally.
