Tri-County Home Show features 100 vendors this weekend

LIBERTY

After a few years of putting some home improvement projects on the back burner, Jack and Barb Barringer decided this is the year they’re going to get things done.

“You name it, it needs done,” said Jack. “I want to get at least a couple of them knocked out this summer.”

So the Barringers drove from their North Jackson home to the Tri-County Home Show, taking place this weekend at the Metroplex Expo Center, 1620 Motor Inn Drive, just off Belmont Avenue. The event, in its 32nd year, features nearly 100 vendors and businesses with just about everything imaginable for inside and outside home projects.

The show kicked off Friday and concludes Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

“People are looking for the latest trends, ways to upgrade their homes without spending a lot of money,” said event coordinator Tara Stitle of Mid America Events. Stitle is a daughter of Dominic Baragona, creator of Mid America Events, who died last August.

One of the displays that caught the Barringers’ attention was the creative look of products made by 3C Custom Countertops, a small company in Poland created about a year ago by Charley and Sharon Grimes.

Read more about the event and the products in Sunday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.