Masked man shot by police in Youngstown

Sat. January 27, 2018 at 7:45a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

According to our broadcast partners 21 WFMJ-TV, Youngstown city police cars were patrolling near West Princeton Avenue and Hudson Avenue area around 3 a.m. when police saw a man wearing a mask blocking the roadway.

When the officers confronted the man, they say the man, as he began to flee, pulled out a handgun and began to shoot.

Officers returned fire, striking the masked man.

According to the police, the man was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$318500


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$850000