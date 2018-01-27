Masked man shot by police in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN
According to our broadcast partners 21 WFMJ-TV, Youngstown city police cars were patrolling near West Princeton Avenue and Hudson Avenue area around 3 a.m. when police saw a man wearing a mask blocking the roadway.
When the officers confronted the man, they say the man, as he began to flee, pulled out a handgun and began to shoot.
Officers returned fire, striking the masked man.
According to the police, the man was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown.
