Masked man shot by police in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN

According to our broadcast partners 21 WFMJ-TV, Youngstown city police cars were patrolling near West Princeton Avenue and Hudson Avenue area around 3 a.m. when police saw a man wearing a mask blocking the roadway.

When the officers confronted the man, they say the man, as he began to flee, pulled out a handgun and began to shoot.

Officers returned fire, striking the masked man.



According to the police, the man was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown.