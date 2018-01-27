BUSINESS DIGEST

Kravitz to celebrate founder’s legacy

YOUNGSTOWN

When Rose Kravitz opened her deli in 1939, the 22-year-old entrepreneur was focused on providing for her young family, not establishing a Mahoning Valley institution. But that is exactly what she did. To recognize this legacy, Kravitz will host the third annual Jewish Food Fest to bring back Rose’s traditional favorites for only one week in her honor. Festivities at all three locations kick off on her birthday, Jan. 29, and end with a special “Birthday Brunch” at the MillCreek Garden Cafe on Feb. 4.

Kravitz is located at 3135 Belmont Ave., Youngstown; inside the Poland library at 311 South Main St.; and inside Fellows Riverside Gardens at 123 McKinley Ave., Youngstown.

Job fair set for factory labor jobs

AUSTINTOWN

There will be a job fair for full-time, long-term factory labor jobs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 5555 Cerni Place.

Staff Right Services is hiring factory labor positions for its clients in Mahoning and Trumbull counties. The positions are: laborers, stockroom, assemblers and inspectors. The pay range is $11.50 to $12.50 an hour.

Skills positions are also available for industrial electricians, millwrights and CDL Class A drivers. The pay range is $14 to $17 per hour.

There will be on-site applications and interviews. Two forms of ID are required. Applicants must pass a pre-employment drug screen and background check before placement.

Call 330-726-6754 for more information.

Ribbon-cutting for Marino’s cafe

AUSTINTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Marino’s Italian Cafe, 5423 Mahoning Ave., at 10 a.m. Monday. Marino’s Italian Cafe is celebrating 40 years in the Valley.

3 Northeast states to sue feds over GOP’s tax overhaul plan

ALBANY, N.Y.

New Jersey and Connecticut are joining New York in planning to sue Washington over the Republican-led federal tax overhaul, the Democratic governors of the three states announced Friday.

Andrew Cuomo of New York, Dannel Malloy of Connecticut and Phil Murphy of New Jersey said they’re talking to leaders of other states that stand to be hurt by the federal tax plan that’s expected to cost taxpayers in their states billions of dollars.

US economy grew at solid 2.6 percent rate in fourth quarter

WASHINGTON

The U.S. economy grew at a solid rate of 2.6 percent in the final three months of last year, helped by the fastest consumer spending since the spring of 2016 and a big rebound in home construction.

The fourth quarter advance in the gross domestic product, the country’s total output of goods and services, followed gains of just above 3 percent in the second and third quarters, the Commerce Department reported Friday.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1253.990.88

Aqua America, .71 36.690.26

Avalon Holdings,2.19-0.01

Chemical Bank, .2759.090.22

Community Health Sys.5.76 0.19

Cortland Bancorp, .2821.000.00

Farmers Nat., .1615.350.05

First Energy, 1.44 32.01-0.08

Fifth/Third, .5233.330.49

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1210.980.00

FNB Corp., .4814.39-0.09

General Motors, 1.5243.470.31

General Electric, .9216.12-0.06

Huntington Bank, .28 16.210.16

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.630.00

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92116.130.43

Key Corp, .3421.840.17

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 27.400.76

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 209.662.15

PNC, 2.20158.650.85

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60163.67-0.53

Stoneridge 24.980.39

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.76-0.09

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.