Howland cops launching program to check on elderly

HOWLAND

Howland Police Department is launching the townshipwide “Are You OK?” Program to assist people 60 and older living alone or with someone not able to provide caregiving services.

The program involves phone calls on designated days and times to determine whether the resident is OK and follow-up visits where necessary. People eligible include those with non-life-threatening illnesses or severe medical problems.

To apply, call the police department at 330-856-5555. A police representative will schedule an appointment to explain the program. Applications are also available at the police station.

Those participating must sign an agreement and waiver of claims form, both of which are available at the township website, www.howlandtownship.org. The forms can be mailed or faxed back to the department.