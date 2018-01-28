Dads, daughters enjoy a game night at MetroParks

YOUNGSTOWN

Josh Wharry didn’t express much surprise in seeing that his 9-year-old daughter, Rebecca Ruthrauff, had amassed $475,000, though part of his reaction might have been tempered by the fact that he was sitting on $285,000 of his own.

“How much do I get if I get $80,000, but subtract $35,000?” the North Lima man asked Rebecca as the two engaged in a friendly competition while playing the Game of Life, a popular board game.

“I don’t know,” a puzzled Rebecca replied.

Rebecca, a South Range Elementary School third-grader, did know, however, that she and her father were among those who enjoyed a two-hour father/daughter family gathering Saturday in Mill Creek MetroParks’ Pioneer Pavilion.

The family-friendly event gave the fathers and daughters a relaxing opportunity to enjoy quality time together while engaged in fun activities and away from cellphones and other technological distractions, noted Maureen Weetman, MetroParks’ programs and events coordinator who spearheaded the festivities.

