UPDATE | Man critical after city police return fire
YOUNGSTOWN — The man who police say was wounded early this morning in an exchange of gunfire with officers is wanted for obstruction of justice and also had a 9mm pistol with the serial number obliterated.
Chief Robin Lees said Gerald Wainwright, 25, was wounded after he fired several shots about 2:30 a.m. this morning at a pair of officers on West Princeton Avenue after they saw him walking in the roadway wearing a mask and carrying a backpack.
When the officers caught up to the man, reports said he fired four shots at them. Both officers returned fire, striking Wainwright.
He is in critical condition at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
Both officers have been placed on administrative leave while detectives and the internal affairs division investigate.
Their names will be released at a later date, Lees said.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 13, 2017 11:56 a.m.
One man critical after pair shot in car early today
- October 4, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Warren police investigate two assaults early Tuesday morning
- August 30, 2017 12:03 a.m.
Man shot in car dies later of wounds
- August 14, 2017 11:21 a.m.
Man gives conflicting accounts of how he got shot in both legs
- March 10, 2017 11:55 a.m.
Josephine Avenue homeowner booked into jail on weapons charge
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.