30 to 40 new foster homes needed in Mahoning County
YOUNGSTOWN
Mahoning County Children Services will host an informational luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 24 at its offices, 222 W. Federal St., for those interested in learning about becoming foster parents.
Children services cites a shortage of licensed foster homes, particularly those which can accommodate sibling groups and emergency placements. The agency needs 30 to 40 more homes, a spokeswoman said.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 28, 2018 1 a.m.
FLASH BRIEFING SUNDAY
- January 28, 2018 midnight
METRO DIGEST || Howland police start Are You OK?
- May 13, 2017 9:45 p.m.
Foster parenting events next week in Youngstown, Mercer
- May 19, 2017 12:03 a.m.
Mahoning Children Services hosts first open house for future foster parents
- January 1, 2018 midnight
Business catches fire three times
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.