30 to 40 new foster homes needed in Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Children Services will host an informational luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 24 at its offices, 222 W. Federal St., for those interested in learning about becoming foster parents.

Children services cites a shortage of licensed foster homes, particularly those which can accommodate sibling groups and emergency placements. The agency needs 30 to 40 more homes, a spokeswoman said.