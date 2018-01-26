YSU speaker discusses treating people with mental illness
YOUNGSTOWN — Robert Morgan, chairman and John G. Skelton Jr. Regents Endowed Professor in the Department of Psychological Sciences at Texas Tech University, today presented "Treating Justice Involved Persons with Mental Illness in Forensic, Correctional and Community Settings,” in Kilcawley Center at Youngstown State University.
Morgan’s lecture is part of the Mahoning Valley Mental Health Speaker Series.
