YSU speaker discusses treating people with mental illness

Fri. January 26, 2018 at 3:35p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Robert Morgan, chairman and John G. Skelton Jr. Regents Endowed Professor in the Department of Psychological Sciences at Texas Tech University, today presented "Treating Justice Involved Persons with Mental Illness in Forensic, Correctional and Community Settings,” in Kilcawley Center at Youngstown State University.

Morgan’s lecture is part of the Mahoning Valley Mental Health Speaker Series.

