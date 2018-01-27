Youngstown police find human skull in North Side woods
YOUNGSTOWN — Police found what appears to be a human skull in the woods near Kensington Avenue and Halleck Street on the city’s North Side.
After responding to a call from a gentleman walking in the woods who said he found a human skull about 7 p.m., officers searched the area and found what appeared to be the partial remains of a human skull, said Capt. Brad Blackburn, chief of detectives.
Blackburn added the Mahoning County Coroner’s office will look into it, but discovering further details about the skull may come down to dental or DNA testing.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 27, 2018 midnight
Human skull found
- April 28, 2017 10:30 a.m.
Accident may have led to man's death on North Side
- March 9, 2017 12:02 a.m.
Man wounded in East Side shooting
- December 23, 2017 12:06 a.m.
Bullet wound found after man dies on way to hospital
- September 29, 2017 7:06 p.m.
UPDATE - Police now know ID of dead man
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.