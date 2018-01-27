Youngstown police find human skull in North Side woods

YOUNGSTOWN — Police found what appears to be a human skull in the woods near Kensington Avenue and Halleck Street on the city’s North Side.

After responding to a call from a gentleman walking in the woods who said he found a human skull about 7 p.m., officers searched the area and found what appeared to be the partial remains of a human skull, said Capt. Brad Blackburn, chief of detectives.

Blackburn added the Mahoning County Coroner’s office will look into it, but discovering further details about the skull may come down to dental or DNA testing.