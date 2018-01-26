Warren woman charged with child endangering

WARREN — Employees at a Parkman Road Northwest pharmacy contacted police after realizing that children ages 4 and 5 had been playing in the store aisles Thursday evening without adult supervision, leading to child-endangering charges being filed against their mother.

The children lived several streets away, and police estimate it took them 20 minutes to walk there from their home on Roberts Avenue Northwest.

Rebecca Rice, 24, of Roberts Avenue pleaded not guilty today in Warren Municipal Court to the two charges. She is in the Trumbull County jail without eligibility to make bond.