Trumbull pound offering $5 ID tags for any dog

Staff report

HOWLAND

The Trumbull County Dog Pound has a new tool to help people return stray dogs to their owner.

This week, the facility at 7501 Anderson Ave. started using its new identification machine, which inscribes information such as a dog’s name and owner’s phone number and address on a metal tag that goes on the dog’s collar.

The facility will put them on all dogs adopted from the pound, but the tags also will be available to the public, including people from outside Trumbull County, for $5 per tag.

The pound acquired the machine at a cost of $2,900 at the suggestion of Trumbull County Comissioner Dan Polivka, said Gwen Logan, executive dog warden.

“It makes us better at our job,” Logan said. “The best outcome for a stray is to go home.”

