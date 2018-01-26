TCESC host Prep Bowl Competition on Saturday

LORDSTOWN — More than 100 students representing 20 Trumbull County school districts will gather at Lordstown High School from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday to compete in the Trumbull County Educational Service Center’s Academic Prep Bowl Competition.

Students in grades five through 12 will take part in challenges that test their knowledge. Winners from the high-school competition will go on to compete at the regional and state levels.