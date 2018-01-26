Police say officer wounds suspect near Ohio State campus
COLUMBUS (AP) — Police say an officer shot a man near the Ohio State University campus after he tried to run the officer over with his car.
A police spokesman says the suspect was found a short time later running away from his car early today.
He was arrested and taken to the Ohio State Medical Center with one gunshot wound.
Police say officers approached the man after getting a call about someone slumped behind the wheel of a car west of the campus in a student housing neighborhood.
That’s when officers say the man tried to drive away.
