Ohio teacher suspended for comment
CHARDON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio middle-school teacher who says he jokingly told a student to “go back to your country” has been suspended.
School officials in Chardon near Cleveland say science teacher Steve Patterson has a history of making inappropriate comments to students.
The district says the suspension comes after a student in November corrected the teacher for mispronouncing her name and he responded by saying “go back to your country.”
Patterson told school officials he was joking.
A resolution approved by the board this month says a student a year ago asked if Patterson was a dictator like Adolf Hitler. The board says he responded by saying “if I was Hitler, does that mean I put you in an oven?”
A message seeking comment was left with Patterson today.
