Ohio boy acknowledges throwing sandbag that killed car passenger
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A 13-year-old boy in Ohio has acknowledged tossing a sandbag off an interstate overpass that killed a Michigan man riding in a car.
The boy pleaded guilty today to murder and felonious assault charges in juvenile court in Toledo.
The maximum penalty he'll face when he's sentenced in March could keep him in a juvenile prison until he's 21.
The boy was one of four teenagers arrested after police say they were throwing rocks and sandbags onto Interstate 75 in December.
One of the sandbags smashed through the windshield of a car and killed 22-year-old Marquise Byrd of Warren, Mich.
Byrd's mother said she hopes the boy gets the maximum sentence.
Two other boys pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter a week ago.
