Ohio boy acknowledges throwing sandbag that killed car passenger

Fri. January 26, 2018 at 3:20p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A 13-year-old boy in Ohio has acknowledged tossing a sandbag off an interstate overpass that killed a Michigan man riding in a car.

The boy pleaded guilty today to murder and felonious assault charges in juvenile court in Toledo.

The maximum penalty he'll face when he's sentenced in March could keep him in a juvenile prison until he's 21.

The boy was one of four teenagers arrested after police say they were throwing rocks and sandbags onto Interstate 75 in December.

One of the sandbags smashed through the windshield of a car and killed 22-year-old Marquise Byrd of Warren, Mich.

Byrd's mother said she hopes the boy gets the maximum sentence.

Two other boys pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter a week ago.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Negley


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$465000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$318500


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$850000