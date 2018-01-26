Michigan authorities investigating Ohio school official

Fri. January 26, 2018 at 2:40p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — State police in Michigan are reopening an investigation into a former teacher recently elected to a school board in Ohio even though that district banned him from its buildings.

A Michigan State Police spokesman says they’re looking into sexual conduct allegations made against Patrick Hickey that go back to 1990.

A police report from 2016 says a woman told investigators she had sex with Hickey when she was 14 and he was a teacher in Addison, Mich. But authorities say she didn’t want to pursue charges.

Hickey has denied those allegations. State police say the woman now wants to move forward with charges.

He resigned as a superintendent in the Toledo area in 2015 and was banned after an altercation at the school. He won a board seat in November.

