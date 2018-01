Lockup List Friday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BROWN, ISAIAH GEORGE, 06/23/1991, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., POSSESSION OF DRUGS

HARRISON, RAYMOND GENE JR, 04/07/1958, ADULT PAROLE AUTH., PROBATION VIOLATION

HAYDEN, DA-SHAWN LAMONT, 01/17/1976, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

PERCY, SHANTELLE MARSHAY, 06/29/1993, AKRON US MARSHALS SERVICE, FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

ROGERS, MADISON MARIE, 08/04/1995, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, THEFT (MOTOR VEHICLE)

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

COLVIN, RONNIE E JR, 08/03/1979,10/27/2017, TIME SERVED

FLEETON, C-ASIA JERMAINE, 01/12/1999, 01/23/2018, TIME SERVED

GIBSON, ERNEST D JR, 10/03/1957, 01/24/2018, TIME SERVED

KINDINIS, PHILLIP JAMES,10/08/1983, 01/16/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

PANNO, GEORGE WILLIAM, 02/17/1993,11/04/2017

RUTLEDGE, ERIC JAMES, 02/01/1963, 01/25/2018, QUESTIONED & RELEASED