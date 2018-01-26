Judge allows mental hospital to give man his meds
WARREN
A Trumbull County judge has authorized officials at a state mental hospital to give a Trumbull County man medication that he has refused in the past.
Judge W. Wyatt McKay of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court made the order regarding James Hubbard, 52, who shot a woman to death in 1991 in the parking lot of the former Taco Bell restaurant in Niles and fired a gun at another woman on Ridge Road in Weathersfield Township on the same day.
Hubbard assaulted a male nurse at the facility recently, which is something Hubbard had never done before during his years at Heartland Behavioral Center, a psychologist testified today.
