Gun, weed, money send football standout to prison

Fri. January 26, 2018 at 10:55a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Tyler Hewlett was on a path to be Youngstown State University’s starting running back when he entered an Austintown apartment with others who demanded “weed and money” at gunpoint.

Hewlett, 20, of Austintown, received a four-year prison sentence this morning from Judge Lou A. D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

Hewlett, who had earned a full scholarship to YSU for football, said his actions kill him every day he thinks about them.

Judge D’Apolito said he will consider early judicial release at the appropriate time if Hewlett behaves in prison.

