Gun, weed, money send football standout to prison
YOUNGSTOWN
Tyler Hewlett was on a path to be Youngstown State University’s starting running back when he entered an Austintown apartment with others who demanded “weed and money” at gunpoint.
Hewlett, 20, of Austintown, received a four-year prison sentence this morning from Judge Lou A. D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
He had earlier pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.
Hewlett, who had earned a full scholarship to YSU for football, said his actions kill him every day he thinks about them.
Judge D’Apolito said he will consider early judicial release at the appropriate time if Hewlett behaves in prison.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 9, 2017 9:55 p.m.
Man gets five years in prison for Austintown burglary
- January 4, 2018 midnight
Man gets four years in ‘weed and money’ robbery
- October 11, 2017 9:55 p.m.
Judge tells defendant he's unimpressed with him
- January 3, 2018 2:55 p.m.
Youngstown man headed to prison for robbing man at gunpoint
- January 10, 2017 midnight
Man gets five years for Austintown burglary
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.