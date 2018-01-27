Ga. man jailed over restaurant's lack of barbecue sauce
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Lack of a condiment at a Georgia restaurant has led to the arrest of a customer.
The Telegraph reports early Tuesday, 43-year-old Willie Drake, of Columbus, sat down at the counter of a Waffle House in Macon and placed an order. Three employees told police Drake asked for barbecue sauce, but was told they didn't have any.
A Bibb County sheriff's report notes the man then "began screaming obscenities and insulting" the workers, trying "to create conflict, saying things such as, 'I wouldn't [expletive] ask you if I didn't know you had it!"
He then reportedly added: "I'll go to [expletive] jail over some barbecue sauce!"
And he did.
Drake faces a charge of disorderly conduct. He's currently free after posting $390 bond.
It's unknown if he has an attorney.
