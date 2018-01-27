Character Avengers reward Lowellville students for acts of good character

LOWELLVILLE

Slightly more than 250 Lowellville kindergarten through sixth-grade students erupted into cheers as the “Character Avengers” – high-school students portraying superheroes exemplifying good character traits – burst into the school’s gym.

Students seated on the gym’s bleachers reached out to the “superheroes,” hoping for a high-five or a handshake. The costumed students were happy to oblige.

Over the course of the Friday afternoon assembly, 57 students in grades one through six were awarded wristbands by the superheroes for displaying good character.

The student superhero group is a part of Lowellville K-12 school’s Character of Excellence program, a schoolwide initiative to encourage and challenge students to develop positive character traits.

Robbin Carlos, a health, physical education and wellness instructor with 24 years in the school district, began the program as a way to promote positivity in a world she saw as becoming increasingly negative.

“It takes a tribe to raise a child, and there are certain lessons that students need to learn that aren’t purely academic,” she said. “I want our students to excel both in academic skills and in the life skills they need to become positive members of society when they’re adults.”

Read more about the program and its award recipients in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.