Chamber announces board members, officers

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber’s Board of Directors has named four new members, as well as officers, for 2018, and also reappointed several members to new terms.

New members are Ronald Bierman, president, Trumbull Regional Medical Center, Steward Health Care; Tricia Ferry, EVP Operations, VEC Inc.; Claudia Kovach, vice president, City Machine Technologies Inc; and Michael Schrock, regional president, Mahoning Valley Region, Chemical Bank.

The 2018 board officers are Theodore Schmidt, regional president, Youngstown, The PNC Financial Services Group, chairman; Atty. Martha Bushey, Manchester Newman & Bennett LPA, immediate past chairwoman; Donald Kline, president and CEO, Mercy Health-Youngstown, first vice chairman; Ed Muransky, CEO, The Muransky Companies, vice chairman; Regina Mitchell, CEO and co-owner, Recovery Solutions LLC, vice chairwoman; Doug Sweeney, president, Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC, vice chairman; M. Judson Wallace, president, Vallourec Star LP, vice chairman; and Atty. Matthew Blair, partner, Blair & Latell Co. LPA, treasurer.

Directors reappointed to new terms are Jim Gasior, president and CEO, Cortland Banks; Chris Jaskiewicz, president, HopeStar; Edmund P. Kolodziej Jr., president and COO, Aqua Ohio; Gary Small, president and CEO, Home Savings Bank; Jim Tressel, president, Youngstown State University; Bushey; David Coy, president and general manager, WKBN-TV (CBS)/WYFX-LD (FOX)/WYTV (ABC) /MyYTV (My Network) Nexstar Media Group; and Theodore Schmidt, regional president, The PNC Financial Services Group.