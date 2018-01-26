2018 Greatest Golfer of the Valley dates announced

GREATEST 2018 JUNIORS

— Sunday, May 6th @ Pine Lakes @ 12:30 p.m. tee times — Greatest Kickoff

— Thursday, June 14 @ Trumbull @ 11 a.m. tee times

— Tuesday, June 19 @ Avalon @ 1 p.m. tee times

— Tuesday, June 26 @ Mill North @ 8 a.m. tee times

— Tuesday, July 10 @ Salem Hills @ 11 am tee times

— Thurs, July 12 @ Tam O’Shanter @ 9am (SHOTGUN!)

GREATEST JUNIORS CHAMPIONSHIP — July 20 at Squaw Creek (u17 only) & July 21 at Avalon Lakes (u14 & u17)

——

Aug. 13-19

GREATEST WEEK IN THE VALLEY hosted by COVELLI ENTERPRISES

MILLER LITE GREATEST SCRAMBLE CHAMPIONSHIP — Monday, Aug. 13 — The Lake Club, 1 p.m. tee

GREATEST LADIES 2-PERSON SHAMBLE CHAMPIONSHIP — Wednesday, Aug. 15 — Trumbull Country Club, 9 a.m. tee

PANERA GREATEST LONG DRIVE CHAMPIONSHIP — Thursday, Aug. 16 — Tippecanoe Country Club, 6 p.m.

FARMERS NATIONAL BANK GREATEST 2018 ADULTS

— Friday, Aug. 17 — Mill Creek Golf Course, 8 a.m. tee times (continuing till sunset)

— Saturday, Aug. 18 — Youngstown Country Club, Tippecanoe Country Club, Avalon Lakes, Oak Tree (apprx 10:30 starts)

— Sunday, Aug. 19 — The Lake Club Championships, 9 a.m. tee times