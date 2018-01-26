2018 Greatest Golfer of the Valley dates announced
GREATEST 2018 JUNIORS
— Sunday, May 6th @ Pine Lakes @ 12:30 p.m. tee times — Greatest Kickoff
— Thursday, June 14 @ Trumbull @ 11 a.m. tee times
— Tuesday, June 19 @ Avalon @ 1 p.m. tee times
— Tuesday, June 26 @ Mill North @ 8 a.m. tee times
— Tuesday, July 10 @ Salem Hills @ 11 am tee times
— Thurs, July 12 @ Tam O’Shanter @ 9am (SHOTGUN!)
GREATEST JUNIORS CHAMPIONSHIP — July 20 at Squaw Creek (u17 only) & July 21 at Avalon Lakes (u14 & u17)
——
Aug. 13-19
GREATEST WEEK IN THE VALLEY hosted by COVELLI ENTERPRISES
MILLER LITE GREATEST SCRAMBLE CHAMPIONSHIP — Monday, Aug. 13 — The Lake Club, 1 p.m. tee
GREATEST LADIES 2-PERSON SHAMBLE CHAMPIONSHIP — Wednesday, Aug. 15 — Trumbull Country Club, 9 a.m. tee
PANERA GREATEST LONG DRIVE CHAMPIONSHIP — Thursday, Aug. 16 — Tippecanoe Country Club, 6 p.m.
FARMERS NATIONAL BANK GREATEST 2018 ADULTS
— Friday, Aug. 17 — Mill Creek Golf Course, 8 a.m. tee times (continuing till sunset)
— Saturday, Aug. 18 — Youngstown Country Club, Tippecanoe Country Club, Avalon Lakes, Oak Tree (apprx 10:30 starts)
— Sunday, Aug. 19 — The Lake Club Championships, 9 a.m. tee times
