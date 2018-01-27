$1.75M stolen from Boardman manufacturer through email account

BOARDMAN

Someone outside the U.S. drained two bank accounts belonging to a township company, getting away with more than $1.75 million by having access to the right email account.

Daniel Kessler, who co-owns Boardman Molded Products with his father, Ron, told police $1,759,419 was taken from the company’s two First National Bank accounts and wired to businesses in Cambodia and Hong Kong, the report said.

An email account belonging to Ron Kessler used to fill company invoices was accessed by someone outside of the company. From Jan. 16-25, the bank wired six transactions of company money through accounts-payable email requests, the report said.

The report said “the bank confirms the payment with accounts payable before the money is sent,” and Ron Kessler was not receiving the spreadsheets detailing the Boardman Molded Products’ account balance that he usually did.

The company, founded in 1957, designs, prototypes and manufactures injection molds.

