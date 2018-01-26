Y'town schools coalition mulls change in class calendar
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown schools CEO Krish Mohip was happy to be back in the conversation and debate of the Citizens Coalition meeting Thursday evening.
The main topic of discussion revolved around balanced or all-year school calendars versus the traditional calendar.
Balanced calendars are calendars in which the typical summer vacation of 12 weeks is reduced to eight weeks throughout the school year — normally August or September through the following June.
A traditional calendar gives students 2 1/2 months off in the summer.
Parents were split as to which calendar they favored, with concerns ranging from sports schedules, students being able to transfer in and out of the school and clashing schedules with parents who are teachers in other districts and their children.
Mohip said as someone who saw both calendars in place in his former position as principal in Chicago Public Schools, he considered balanced calendars to be a success.
