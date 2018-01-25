Youngstown officials to re-evaluate snow-removal policy

YOUNGSTOWN — City officials said tonight they will re-evaluate how snow removal is handled after receiving criticism how it was handled during a storm last week.

But Charles Shasho, deputy director of public works, told city council's safety committee the best option is to increase the number of plows on the streets. He said he realized there isn't money in the budget for additional trucks, but that would be the ideal solution.

Shasho also wants the trucks to be on a replacement program as several of them break down because of extensive wear and tear.

