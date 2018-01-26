Valentine event to help pound pups

YOUNGSTOWN

Friends of Fido is asking the public to show some love for pound pups by sending them a Valentine’s Day card with a donation of a dollar or more.

This is the fifth year of the volunteer organization’s annual Valentine event. Trish Collins, president of Friends of Fido, said anywhere from $4,000 to $10,000 is typically received – and it all goes toward caring for the dogs.

“It’s been a very positive experience,” she said.

The non-profit Friends of Fido helps dogs get rescued.

Just last week, the organization spent $5,000 to treat parvovirus in a litter of abandoned pit bull puppies brought to the Mahoning County Dog Pound. Last year, the veterinary bills totaled $50,000. The Friends rely on fundraising and donations to keep dogs healthy and give them a better chance at being adopted.

