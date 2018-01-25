Trump: Palestinians must return to talks to receive aid

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — President Donald Trump today threatened to withhold aid money from the Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel as he sat down with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of an economic summit in Switzerland.

Trump's decision last year to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital roiled Arab nations and led the Palestinians to refuse to meet with Vice President Mike Pence during his visit to the Mideast this week. They also declared a new U.S.-led peace push dead, saying Washington can no longer be trusted as an honest broker.

Trump said that decision has consequences. The U.S., he said, gives "hundreds of millions of dollars" to the Palestinians, and "that money is on the table and that money's not going to them unless they sit down and negotiate peace."

Trump's comment came shortly after he arrived at the World Economic Forum, which brings together world leaders, business executives and celebrities. His appearance is aimed at luring foreign investment to the U.S. and highlighting his "America first" economic agenda, despite its seeming odds with a gathering that celebrates global cooperation and free trade.