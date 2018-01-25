New outpatient treatment center coming to Liberty

Staff report

LIBERTY

A new outpatient substance-abuse treatment center is coming to the area.

Pinnacle Treatment Centers, in partnership with One Health Ohio, will open Youngstown Treatment Centers at 2622 Belmont Ave., Suite 21.

Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti lauded the opening, saying in a statement, “As the heroin epidemic continues to plague our community and the rest of our country, it is imperative that we have treatment facilities such as Youngstown Treatment Services to be there in the time of crisis.

“I want to commend Kathleen Caughell, program administrator, and her staff for answering the call of those who desperately need these types of services,” he said.

In a news release, Pinnacle highlighted the benefits of outpatient care, saying it allows patients to retain their jobs and family responsibilities.

The center’s treatment approach typically will involve a combination of Medication-Assisted Treatment, individual counseling, group therapy and educational classes, as well as encouraging participation in a 12-step program, according to the news release. It notes that methadone and Suboxone will be used, with Vivitrol to be added in the future.

The facility also will offer other types of care, such as medical and dental, the release said.

Medicaid is accepted.

A public open house and ribbon-cutting will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 15.