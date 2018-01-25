Potholes ahead for Trump transportation, infrastructure plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is preparing to unveil long-promised plans for roads, bridges and other infrastructure next month. But the plans will fall short of some of his ambitious goals.
Trump told mayors this week he will unveil his plan after next week's State of the Union address. He says it could generate as much as $1.7 billion in infrastructure spending. But he's counting on state and local governments to come up with a significant share of the total.
The federal government's commitment would be about $200 billion over 10 years. Half the money would be used for grants for infrastructure projects.
But the grants can't make up more than 20 percent of project costs. That means state and local governments would have to come up with the rest.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 23, 2017 midnight
Trump’s path to boosting infrastructure full of potholes
- December 8, 2016 midnight
Trump pledging to focus on nation’s infrastructure
- January 24, 2018 midnight
In search of smoother roads ahead for Valley motorists
- January 27, 2017 midnight
Sherrod Brown to discuss proposal for Youngstown corridor project
- February 10, 2017 midnight
Perils of potholes in area, nation need our attention
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.