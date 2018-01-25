Owner of loose and menacing dogs faces charges

NEWTON FALLS

The Trumbull County Sheriff's Office helped return three dogs to their owner today that had attacked a Newton Township factory worker Monday. The owner was charged Thursday in Newton Falls Municipal Court with failing to restrain the dogs.

A woman living on East River Road called 911 at 7:15 a.m. today to report that the dogs had entered a fenced area of her back yard.

Under the supervision of the sheriff's office, the owner of the dogs went to the home, took the dogs from an out building there and took them back home.

An employee of Venture Plastics on Ravenna Warren Road suffered multiple lacerations to her legs when the dogs attacked her as she was traveling from one factory building to another at 3:16 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said.

The owner of the dogs is David Hanson of Warren Road in Newton Falls.