Ohio students end sit-in over diversity on campus
WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) — More than 250 Ohio college students have ended a 10-hour sit-in over issues related to diversity and equity on campus.
Cleveland.com reports College of Wooster President Sarah Bolton said the students ended their sit-in Wednesday night after hours of “intense and constructive dialogue” with administrators.
The college newspaper reports administrators agreed to meet several student demands. They included mandatory cultural competency training, a $20,000 allocation to the Center for Diversity and Inclusion and program houses for multicultural student groups and victims of sexual assault and misconduct.
The sit-in stemmed from an incident in which one student allegedly posted racist memes in a Facebook group.
A school spokesman says the student has been removed from campus while the process of looking into the student conduct continues.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 31, 2017 midnight
Thiel College welcomes diversity in fall student body
- March 23, 2017 9:55 p.m.
YSU honors faculty, students at annual Diversity Leadership Recognition dinner
- February 19, 2017 4:38 p.m.
Eastern Gateway continues growth in Valley; Youngstown site to become branch campus
- July 19, 2017 11:36 a.m.
Ohio campus sexual assault training increases
- October 9, 2017 8:42 a.m.
Business college to host showcase
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.